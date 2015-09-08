📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
We are always trying to see what things look like in proper context. In our discovery for this branding project, we found that this mark should be spray-paintable. Fun, right?
Even though this stencil has one minor flaw (two points if you can find it), this is our favorite mark from this project so far. The good news is that the client loved it as well, and we are currently giving it a little more love. Stay tuned for some updates.