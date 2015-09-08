johnas andre

Rare magazine

johnas andre
johnas andre
  • Save
Rare magazine publication spreads layouts magazine
Download color palette

I've always wanted to create an ultimate luxurious Men's magazine. This is a sneak peek of a spread from the magazine. As always my approach is minimalistic and clean. My apologies if it seems a bit blurry.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
johnas andre
johnas andre
Like