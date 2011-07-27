David Sizemore

Helping Hands

Helping Hands
The leader of this group hated this direction so much that he changed the organization's name so the logo wouldn't make sense. Pretty awesome.

It's OK, since this isn't exactly the most original concept, but I was still pleased with the execution.

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
