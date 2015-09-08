Jennifer Aldrich

What's The Difference Between UX and UI?

Jennifer Aldrich
Jennifer Aldrich
  • Save
What's The Difference Between UX and UI? stick figures doodle design ui ux
Download color palette

My kiddo asked me what the difference was between UX and UI, so I doodled this little guy to help explain it.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Jennifer Aldrich
Jennifer Aldrich

More by Jennifer Aldrich

View profile
    • Like