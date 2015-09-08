Der Wölfe

WOD Funk

Der Wölfe
Der Wölfe
  • Save
WOD Funk flat vector afro logo practice funk crossfit monochrome logo
Download color palette

A little something I've made for a group of CrossFit enthusiasts. They really pushed through with the afro + dumbells and I think it is a cool idea.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Der Wölfe
Der Wölfe

More by Der Wölfe

View profile
    • Like