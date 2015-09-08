Bembridge Graphics | Website Mockup 2015

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
For this self-directed project, I wanted to focus on creating a new and updated mockup of my own personal graphics-related website that would be used to 'house' my design portfolio, projects that are currently in production, projects that were recently completed, other blogs that viewers can follow me at, information about me personally as an artist, and much much more.
However, the idea this time around, putting the visual style of simplicity and minimalism aside, was to ensure that the navigation and user interface on the website would be easily understood, and user-friendly for audiences of all ages.
To see the full project, be sure to head over to my Behance blog :)