Curt R. Jensen

Beefcake Card

Curt R. Jensen
Curt R. Jensen
Hire Me
  • Save
Beefcake Card confetti cake curtrjensen cricut card chippendale celebrate surprise beefcake
Download color palette

Why does it always have to be a girl jumping out of a cake??? This was a diecut card and inside sentiment that I created for the Cricut cartridge, Greeting Cards Inside and Out.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Curt R. Jensen
Curt R. Jensen
Illustrations, Printable Projects, and Family Fun!
Hire Me

More by Curt R. Jensen

View profile
    • Like