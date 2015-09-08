Armando Godinez Jr.

Kitchen Crawl event logo

Armando Godinez Jr.
Armando Godinez Jr.
Hire Me
  • Save
Kitchen Crawl event logo script foundation food wine crawl kitchen knife logo design
Download color palette

My initial logo design for the Wine & Food Foundation - High Plains Chapter fall event. Need some feedback!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Armando Godinez Jr.
Armando Godinez Jr.
Hola! Logos & branding from Lubbock, TX
Hire Me

More by Armando Godinez Jr.

View profile
    • Like