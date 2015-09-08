User Profile Social Network

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hi everybody! Nice to meet you I’m Bruno La Versa, a UI Designer from Italy. Finally I’m on Dribbble and I can share with you guys my works, I’m so excited. Today I want to share with you a screen of a user profile of a small social network app. This interface was born like a personal redesign of Facebook user profile for big smartphone like iPhone 6 Plus, in a more elegant and refined design.
Buy it on: https://creativemarket.com/laversabruno/388143-User-profile-screen?published
You can press on letter «L» on your keyboard if you like the layout and thanks for watching! follow me and see you soon for other shots.