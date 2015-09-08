User Profile Social Network

Bruno La Versa

Hi everybody! Nice to meet you I’m Bruno La Versa, a UI Designer from Italy. Finally I’m on Dribbble and I can share with you guys my works, I’m so excited. Today I want to share with you a screen of a user profile of a small social network app. This interface was born like a personal redesign of Facebook user profile for big smartphone like iPhone 6 Plus, in a more elegant and refined design.

Buy it on: https://creativemarket.com/laversabruno/388143-User-profile-screen?published

You can press on letter «L» on your keyboard if you like the layout and thanks for watching! follow me and see you soon for other shots.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
