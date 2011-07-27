Social App Profile View

Mike Henderson

Mike Henderson
Mike Henderson
ui webapp winter is coming
Shot of the UI I am working on for a profile view on a web app that pulls data from the Facebook API. Don't have actual content yet, so just letting some of my Game of Thrones nerdy-ness shine!

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Mike Henderson
Mike Henderson

