Gilles Kergadallan

Chris Beer logo

Gilles Kergadallan
Gilles Kergadallan
  • Save
Chris Beer logo type beer vector bear logo
Download color palette

Made this logo for a beer brand. Also drew and vectorised the bear.

Hit the X2 button for details.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Gilles Kergadallan
Gilles Kergadallan

More by Gilles Kergadallan

View profile
    • Like