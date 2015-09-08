Mark Lester Jarmin

The Batman

Mark Lester Jarmin
Mark Lester Jarmin
Hire Me
  • Save
The Batman fanart vector character design mascot design no ragrets dc comics suicide squad bruce wayne dark knight batman
Download color palette

I'll be making a series of Batman characters... if I can. bwahahaha

Joker dribbble
Rebound of
The Joker
By Mark Lester Jarmin
Mark Lester Jarmin
Mark Lester Jarmin
Brand Characters and Mascot Design for the web and beyond
Hire Me

More by Mark Lester Jarmin

View profile
    • Like