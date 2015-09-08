The logo for Deference Design Co. in Charlotte, NC (www.deferencedesign.com). I have had the pleasure and absolute honor of starting this company with some of the brightest minds in the Charlotte area. Designing and building a resource for the community of small businesses to use has been and continues to be an amazing experience day in and day out.

This logo comes together with the use of typography alone. Two lower case d's make up the swirling design and centers around another lower case d. Simple. Sweet. To the point.

Instantly recognizable and infinitely versatile, this logo was designed to fit with any background, color scheme, both in the real world and in the digital universe.