Konchuuki

Konchuuki merzbow konchuuki insects illustration artwork
Pop-up moth illustration for the inner spread of an album by a Japanese noise musician Merzbow. The limited edition CD titled ‘Konchuuki’ was released by Essence Music, Brazil.

See the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/26896731/KONCHUUKI

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
