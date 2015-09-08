Luke Anspach

Kingdom Life Church

Worked on a new brand for Kingdom Life Church. I was really pleased with the product as it combines the vision of sending out and the essence of the community, which is unrefined and unprocessed.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Community Identities & Digital Design
