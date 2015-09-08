Shaylyn Berlew

SONYA Art Walk Tote bag

Shaylyn Berlew
Shaylyn Berlew
  • Save
SONYA Art Walk Tote bag apparel brooklyn water tower illustration typography hand-lettering lettering open studios art walk tote
Download color palette

A promotional tote bag as part of the event branding for South of the Navy Yard Artists's annual open studios.

E09dc696ab152ab693dba826977dd84f
Rebound of
SONYA Art Walk Posters
By Shaylyn Berlew
Shaylyn Berlew
Shaylyn Berlew

More by Shaylyn Berlew

View profile
    • Like