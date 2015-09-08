Light Up The Dark - Digital Hand Lettering

Hey, believing creative. I know some days are like the dimmest. Deadlines, creative blocks, unruly clients all seem to crowd out any visible light at the end of the week's tunnel. But remember the light shines brilliantly in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it. Christ is this light, and with every line of text read and believed in God's word, He lives and shines brightly within you. He shines through your creativity and best ideas. He's felt through your generosity and the way you love on your clients. He's the light at your feet making the path through your week easier to see. Amplify and count on that light, my friend. Light up the dark.