Pet Weight Control

Pet Weight Control scale list item dog paw paw control weight dog flat pet icon
This is an icon I did for the Pet Weight Control area of a Pet care app I’m working on.
App is still a concept… let’s hope it moves forward :)

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Hey! I'm a music producer, UX, UI and Visual Designer
