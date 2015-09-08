Elliott Strauss

Eclipse Basketball

Elliott Strauss
Elliott Strauss
  • Save
Eclipse Basketball design yellow nba vector branding logos logo sports basketball
Download color palette

A quick logo package design for a client's basketball squad. Went for a half-moon, half-basketball, just barely blocking out a streaking sun. the dark blue / grey tones in the palette echo the night sky of an eclipse!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Elliott Strauss
Elliott Strauss

More by Elliott Strauss

View profile
    • Like