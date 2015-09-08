Eisley Tumbler

Cameron Moll

A little something we'll be giving away in September to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Authentic Jobs and its 5th anniversary supporting charity: water.

This is the Klean Kanteen 16 oz. insulated tumbler. They're pretty fantastic, and they keep ice water cold for hours.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
