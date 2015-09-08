Mara Saltzman
PlanGrid Guild Badges construction icons badges plangrid
Another part of the PlanGrid Guild project I worked on; each badge is awarded for completing a challenge. I used the rosettes to differentiate the super special badges from the others.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
