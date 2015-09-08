Scott Cheng

Sparkl landing page on a smaller screen

Scott Cheng
Scott Cheng
  • Save
Sparkl landing page on a smaller screen mobile web app web product minimal marketing page landing page gradient bright sparkl demo
Download color palette

See it live here.

2712e1975244b9522535526e1a9b1211
Rebound of
Sparkl landing page
By Scott Cheng
Scott Cheng
Scott Cheng

More by Scott Cheng

View profile
    • Like