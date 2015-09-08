Lemoy Esor : letter "L" & "E" logo

An excellent logo template suitable for companies whose name starts with the letter L.

This is a layered logo template and you are able to modify the following:

The color of the letter can be changed to any color.

The sample text under the logo can be changed to any other name in any font and format.

The layout can be changed to any style.

The letter “L” "E" in the icon cannot be changed as it is a solid drawing, however we also have other alphabet letters in this series, please refer to our Portfolio to view them.

High resolution files 3000×3000 pixels @ 300 dpi.