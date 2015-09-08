Nono Martínez Alonso

Flower I

Nono Martínez Alonso
Nono Martínez Alonso
  • Save
Flower I geometry 3d curve flower shape minimal parametric
Download color palette

Playing with Grasshopper 3D. This is a plan view of a tornado-like curve generated using the sine and cosine functions.

♥ Press L to show some love.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Nono Martínez Alonso
Nono Martínez Alonso

More by Nono Martínez Alonso

View profile
    • Like