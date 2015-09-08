Elliott Strauss

Aspen Mountain brand exploration

dispensary vape colorado typography lettering hand lettering wordmark monogram logo branding
exploration for even more marijuana dispensary branding work, this one is for a subsection of the company that will produce chocolates, truffles, and eventually even vapor pens. although many iterations of the AM monogram were put out there, the client ultimately went with the bigger one to the right.

