📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey awesome people,
If you've been following my ramblings on ObjPost you'd know that we've started work on Zypher for Web. It's been one of the highest requested feature from our current customers.
So without showing much (I wish I could attach the full browser shot right now... but soon...), here's a look at the team list for the project. Same thing as before, but if you look closely, we'll be introducing Organizations in Zypher 2.0 (1.0 for the web... :# )
Organizations have been introduced with the aim to manage project-level teams more efficiently, as well as appear as a proper team to your clients... Those tags on the right will only appear if you have a client or more in that list.
OR
When you have an external contractor working on the project with you, and when the new guy jumps in, the poor fella has no idea who's in the company and who isn't.
It's a one size fits all kind of a solution. I'll get more details on the Organization bit to you'll soon.
Let us know your feedback. :)