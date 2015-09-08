Hey awesome people,

If you've been following my ramblings on ObjPost you'd know that we've started work on Zypher for Web. It's been one of the highest requested feature from our current customers.

So without showing much (I wish I could attach the full browser shot right now... but soon...), here's a look at the team list for the project. Same thing as before, but if you look closely, we'll be introducing Organizations in Zypher 2.0 (1.0 for the web... :# )

Organizations have been introduced with the aim to manage project-level teams more efficiently, as well as appear as a proper team to your clients... Those tags on the right will only appear if you have a client or more in that list.

OR

When you have an external contractor working on the project with you, and when the new guy jumps in, the poor fella has no idea who's in the company and who isn't.

It's a one size fits all kind of a solution. I'll get more details on the Organization bit to you'll soon.

Let us know your feedback. :)