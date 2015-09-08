Adam Sandoval
MM Brand Agency

Get out the way

Adam Sandoval
MM Brand Agency
Adam Sandoval for MM Brand Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Get out the way mm brand agency bulldozer flat design design illustration art
Download color palette

Bulldozer illustration I worked on for an upcoming MM blog post. My inner 5-year-old self is very happy with this one.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
MM Brand Agency
MM Brand Agency
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by MM Brand Agency

View profile
    • Like