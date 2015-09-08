Chris Honeywell

Screen Shot 2015 09 08 At 12.04.38 Pm 2

Chris Honeywell
Chris Honeywell
  • Save
Screen Shot 2015 09 08 At 12.04.38 Pm 2 t-shirt design merch norse fenrir wolf concept sketch
Download color palette

Super rough concept sketch in progress for a client.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Chris Honeywell
Chris Honeywell

More by Chris Honeywell

View profile
    • Like