Matthew Caggiano

Philadelphia Union

Matthew Caggiano
Matthew Caggiano
  • Save
Philadelphia Union philadelphia union team illustrations badge crest sport flat icon mls union philadelphia soccer
Download color palette

Philadelphia Union logo concept

That's all for the MLS logos, I may go back and do a second pass at a few but this is the last MLS logo concept. What do you think? feedback?

Matthew Caggiano
Matthew Caggiano

More by Matthew Caggiano

View profile
    • Like