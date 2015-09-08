Patrick Burtchaell

Broadsides

Patrick Burtchaell
Patrick Burtchaell
  • Save
Broadsides swiss design broadsides
Download color palette

I'm working on some more broadsides for my Typography class. Which variation do you like? This design is inspired by a poster by Edward McKnight Kauffer I saw at the Cooper Hewitt Design Museum yesterday. I would highly recommend visiting the museum if you are ever in NYC!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Patrick Burtchaell
Patrick Burtchaell

More by Patrick Burtchaell

View profile
    • Like