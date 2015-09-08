Rubayath Rahman

Outdoor signage Mock Up

Rubayath Rahman
Rubayath Rahman
  • Save
Outdoor signage Mock Up logo branding download designs presentation photo realistic freebies freebie mockup psd
Download color palette

Use the Outdoor signage Mock Up to showcase you branding identity within a photo realistic environment, the PSD include smart layer for easy edit. Please note I have placed the background images as a spectate file, you will have to drag the background image over to PSD. This help me save file size, and bandwidth. Please share! enjoy!

File Size: 5MB
Resolution: 2500 x 3100

Download: http://www.techandall.com/outdoor-signage-mock-up/

Rubayath Rahman
Rubayath Rahman

More by Rubayath Rahman

View profile
    • Like