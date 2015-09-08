Use the Outdoor signage Mock Up to showcase you branding identity within a photo realistic environment, the PSD include smart layer for easy edit. Please note I have placed the background images as a spectate file, you will have to drag the background image over to PSD. This help me save file size, and bandwidth. Please share! enjoy!

File Size: 5MB

Resolution: 2500 x 3100

Download: http://www.techandall.com/outdoor-signage-mock-up/