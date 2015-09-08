Helen Linardakis

Felty Nike Jordan Flight 45

Felty Nike Jordan Flight 45 sneakers flight jordan nike doll felt
Loved making these little sneakers for this doll. She is one cool lady with her Nike Jordan Flight sneakers.

Made of felt. Hand made. Hand stitched.

