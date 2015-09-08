Bob Ewing
Element Three

19:11

Bob Ewing
Element Three
Bob Ewing for Element Three
Hire Us
  • Save
19:11 numbers numerals vectormachine vector handlettering lettering hastaglettering
Download color palette

Here are some custom numerals I just wrapped up for branding project. The client was looking for something masculine with a high end feel.

Element Three
Element Three
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Element Three

View profile
    • Like