Icon find you elsewhere now.

Small update to profiles today: Now you can add additional icon links to other social sites and they'll appear under your bio. We now support Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, GitHub, Creative Market, and 1 URL to anywhere you'd like.
Head over to your Account Settings to add them!
Additionally, you'll notice we've moved the "Hire Me" button to the top right strip, next to Follow and other actions. We felt this was a more practical place for what is now a proper, easier-to-see, green button. Our green hue is now reserved for all this hiring and jobs for all you brand scorekeepers at home.