Keegan Sanford

Up Hill/Downtown

Keegan Sanford
Keegan Sanford
  • Save
Up Hill/Downtown golden gate golden gate bridge type treatment san francisco design type sf icons icon gif
Download color palette

Type treatment and icon design for some recent client work. Do the clouds work on the final Golden Gate Bridge icon? Would love feedback.

Keegan Sanford
Keegan Sanford

More by Keegan Sanford

View profile
    • Like