Chen Ye

Defining Design Animations

Chen Ye
Chen Ye
  • Save
Defining Design Animations gif workshop ux ui information architecture hh design pennapps
Download color palette

Animations I produced for a workshop I gave at PennApps.

Read the part I adapted into a Medium article at https://medium.com/hh-design/defining-the-big-d-afc856b4b8d.

Curious how I made this? The source files for the entire presentation are available at https://github.com/HHDesign/Presentation_Defining-Design.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Chen Ye
Chen Ye

More by Chen Ye

View profile
    • Like