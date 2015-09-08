Daniel Fain

Toda - Thank You

Daniel Fain
Daniel Fain
  • Save
Toda - Thank You animation spinning ball toda thank you
Download color palette

'Toda' means thank you in Hebrew. My first shot is dedicated to @Enon Avital for his invitation!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Daniel Fain
Daniel Fain

More by Daniel Fain

View profile
    • Like