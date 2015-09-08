Payment Timeline

Timeline data visualization for a bunch of tabular data. Our screens are very data-heavy and we're constantly getting feedback from our users that they're too difficult to digest. This information finally made it to the product owners and I was given the go-ahead for some basic data vis.

The timeline is going to display a previous and current/next payment flag. Any payments more than a month old won't be displayed without user interaction to keep the view uncluttered. Any actions that need to be taken (update a scheduled payment or make a new one) will be triggered both by the flag and another CTA lower on the screen. Both trigger an inline modal that overlays the timeline to keep the user in context.

It's currently built using only unordered lists and CSS to style them. We use a little JS to stamp a day class on the bubbles or flags to position them on the timeline. There are also quarterly, semi-annual and annual situations which are easily accommodated with the structure.