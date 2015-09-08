Karl Kaufmann

RWD Infographic Logo Study

Karl Kaufmann
Karl Kaufmann
  • Save
RWD Infographic Logo Study ux rwd branding typography illustration retro icon logo
Download color palette

Logo for infographic on the RWD process. Designed for 1950s retro feel to playfully juxtaposition the old and new. Uses period colors, motifs and typography. Final piece to be displayed on print and Web.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Karl Kaufmann
Karl Kaufmann

More by Karl Kaufmann

View profile
    • Like