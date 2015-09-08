tomsommerseth

Logo Wip - need feedback

Logo Wip - need feedback wip logo minimalistic
Hi!
Its been a while since I posted anything. Been working on this logo symbol for a client. However, the client got associations to the nazi cross... It is meant to symbolize (colored one) development (coders) that work with a cluster of products and solutions.

Looking forward to your feedback!

Cheers,

Tom

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
