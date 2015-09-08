Jacob Cotton

Falling Eaves "J"

Jacob Cotton
Jacob Cotton
Hire Me
  • Save
Falling Eaves "J" hand drawn hand illustrated hand lettering ms. eaves waterfalls illustrative type illustration typeface type
Download color palette

Just finished up this guy. Cruising along now on these. I'll be shopping around for frames soon and then looking into exhibition spaces. Let me know if any you know a good source for cheap frames and possible exhibition spaces. 27 Pieces in all (26 letters and 1 specimen poster).

Jacob Cotton
Jacob Cotton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Jacob Cotton

View profile
    • Like