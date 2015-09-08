Gregory Hartman
Duolingo

Illustrated Exercises - Food

Gregory Hartman
Duolingo
Gregory Hartman for Duolingo
  • Save
Illustrated Exercises - Food lunch orange soda beef ham meat flat illustration
Download color palette

We just released a big update containing over 500 illustrated objects. Here are some of the standouts.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Duolingo
Duolingo
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Duolingo

View profile
    • Like