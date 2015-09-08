Michael Griffin

Low Poly Link - Zelda

Low Poly Link - Zelda
Using my geometric shapes from the animals, I've expanded in to characters. First up, Link from The Legend of Zelda

Shirt for sale on @TeePublic
https://www.teepublic.com/t-shirt/1337678-geometric-link?store_id=116951

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
