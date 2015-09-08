We just released a major update to Framer Studio! It includes an all-new editor, plus Smart Autocompletion.

Smart Autocomplete understands the code you're writing and suggests code that is possible given the context. This results in helpful suggestions on how to complete your code with less errors. Smart Autocomplete helps everyone code faster, and it's phenomenal when you are learning to code.

Read more →

http://blog.framerjs.com/posts/write-better-code-with-smart-autocomplete.html

