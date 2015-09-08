📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
We just released a major update to Framer Studio! It includes an all-new editor, plus Smart Autocompletion.
Smart Autocomplete understands the code you're writing and suggests code that is possible given the context. This results in helpful suggestions on how to complete your code with less errors. Smart Autocomplete helps everyone code faster, and it's phenomenal when you are learning to code.
