Benjamin den Boer
Framer

Smart Autocomplete

Benjamin den Boer
Framer
Benjamin den Boer for Framer
  • Save
Smart Autocomplete animation interaction prototyping improvements editor autocomplete framer studio framerjs
Download color palette

We just released a major update to Framer Studio! It includes an all-new editor, plus Smart Autocompletion.

Smart Autocomplete understands the code you're writing and suggests code that is possible given the context. This results in helpful suggestions on how to complete your code with less errors. Smart Autocomplete helps everyone code faster, and it's phenomenal when you are learning to code.

Read more →
http://blog.framerjs.com/posts/write-better-code-with-smart-autocomplete.html

Follow @framerjs
www.framerjs.com
Download Framer

Framer
Framer
The best interactive design tool for teams

More by Framer

View profile
    • Like