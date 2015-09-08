Manik n Ratan™

Rosette logo

Manik n Ratan™
Manik n Ratan™
  • Save
Rosette logo rosette class typography type logotype logo design design logo
Download color palette

This was one of my class projects .

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Manik n Ratan™
Manik n Ratan™

More by Manik n Ratan™

View profile
    • Like