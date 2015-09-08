Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Makonnen Dos Santos

Presentation Card Generator

Makonnen Dos Santos
Makonnen Dos Santos
Hire Me
  • Save
Presentation Card Generator kpi slide modular presentation data template card
Download color palette

I just was thinking about making a presentation card generator which could be included in slides alone or mixed with other cards.

I might push this concept a little bit further... Stay tuned ;)

#XProcrastinationContest

Cm dribbble contest final still 2x
Rebound of
Playoff! Fight Procrastination Day Contest
By Creative Market
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Makonnen Dos Santos
Makonnen Dos Santos
I am a Product Designer based in Paris 🇫🇷
Hire Me

More by Makonnen Dos Santos

View profile
    • Like