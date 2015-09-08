Dribbble Redesign - Conversations

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Dribbble Redesign - Playground
The user activates the playground section by a button and the entire area is interactive, while the rest of the screen content is darkened. However, the section could also be pinned and locked with the rest of the content responsive to its space and interactive as well. The first tab will serve a feed of posts of various types. One of the most interesting features is to create feedback questions for sharpening up details before finishing your design. Here it's also possible to have a productive chat.
http://wellgraphic.com/go/explore-dribbble-redesign