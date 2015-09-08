Pontus Wellgraf

Dribbble Redesign - Conversations

The user activates the playground section by a button and the entire area is interactive, while the rest of the screen content is darkened. However, the section could also be pinned and locked with the rest of the content responsive to its space and interactive as well. The first tab will serve a feed of posts of various types. One of the most interesting features is to create feedback questions for sharpening up details before finishing your design. Here it's also possible to have a productive chat.

Explore the entire Dribbble Redesign Project
http://wellgraphic.com/go/explore-dribbble-redesign

Product Design Lead
