Brett Lair

One Year

Brett Lair
Brett Lair
Hire Me
  • Save
One Year branding design thanks thank you icon logo freelance
Download color palette

Today marks one year since I quit my job to freelance full-time. To everyone who has been part of the journey, thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Brett Lair
Brett Lair
Transforming ambitious businesses into unforgettable brands.
Hire Me

More by Brett Lair

View profile
    • Like