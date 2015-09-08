TheToyBuro

The Simian (dismembered)

TheToyBuro
TheToyBuro
  • Save
The Simian (dismembered) gorilla ape lowpoly character design simian wood toy
Download color palette

The Simian, dismembered. It hurts!!!

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
TheToyBuro
TheToyBuro

More by TheToyBuro

View profile
    • Like