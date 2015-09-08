Grain

Whose World – Photo Spread

Whose World – Photo Spread silver typography editorial book design
Here's a spread showing images and excerpts from World's catalog of news stories and commentary.

While working on these spreads, we kept an eye out for interesting relationships that might arise from juxtaposing two images from different stories and cultures.

We used highly reflective silver ink on these pages to ensure legibility and provide design flexibility, all while maximizing the size of images throughout the book.

